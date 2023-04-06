June 24, 1943—April 2, 2023

NEW LISBON—Richard Stanley “Dick” Jensen, age 79, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI. Dick was born on June 24, 1943, to Roosevelt and Martha (Waltemath) Jensen. He was a graduate of Necedah High School and was united in marriage to Edna Baumgart on September 19, 1964, at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.

Dick’s career began as a dragline operator for a company he would later purchase. He also owned and operated a concrete company and drove over the road semi-truck. He later was the Road Supervisor for the Town of Necedah for nearly 20 years.

He was a faithful member of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, serving as Head Trustee of the church. His faith and family were everything to him. He loved putting together puzzles, playing Free Cell, going out to eat with his wife, and his Monday morning church meetings.

Papa loved attending and keeping track of his grandchildren’s activities. He was always up to date on the latest and greatest gadgets. He mostly enjoyed his family gatherings, especially around Christmas time. His sense of humor and jokester ways will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Jensen of New Lisbon; his two daughters: Rena (Ed) Sabey of Merrill, WI, and Cindy (Craig) Bell of New Lisbon; grandchildren: Jessica (Jose) Matamoros, Jacob (Emily) Sabey, Adam Bell, and Derek Bell; a brother, Glen (Sandy) Jensen of Necedah; sisters-in-law: Ruth Jensen, Joyce Baumgart, Geraldine Rattunde, Frances (Jon) Wilson; a brother-in-law, Richard (Jeannie) Baumgart; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Martha Jensen; a sister, Eleanor Jensen; a brother, Marvin Jensen; a brother-in-law, Otto Baumgart, Jr.; his father-in-law, Otto Baumgart; and his mother-in-law, Augusta Baumgart.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Additional visitation will also be held on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of the service at the church. There will be a luncheon to follow at St. James Lutheran Church after the burial.

