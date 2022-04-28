Dec. 12, 1953—April 25, 2022

WAUSAU—Richard Thomas Bourdeau, 68 of Wausau, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away April 25, 2022. He was born December 12, 1953 in South Milwaukee, the son of Gale and Joyce (Essig) Bourdeau.

Rick graduated in 1972 from Oak Creek High School and attended college at UW Platteville. His career was with Penda Corporation in Portage where he ran an extruder machine molding plastic into many everyday items. Rick was a lifelong resident of the Wyocena/Pardeeville area. Rick loved all outdoor sports, especially hunting and fishing. His favorite place was at the Big Horn Club, enjoying many wonderful times with friends and family.

Rick never married and had no children, survivors include sister, LaVonne (Raymond) Klapataukas; brother, Charles Bourdeau; niece, Krysten Klapatauskas; nephews: Paul Klapatauskas and Dustin Bourdeau; great-nephew, Kyle Klapatauskas and great-niece, Kaitlyn Klapatauskas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and nephew, Derek Bourdeau.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Pardeeville with Rev. Sergio Tristan officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.