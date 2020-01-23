Richard W. Burch, Hustisford, age 75, of Hustisford

Richard W. Burch, Hustisford, age 75, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, Wis., on Aug. 5, 1944, to the late Walter and Cleota (Winchell) Burch. Richard married his best friend, Mary Muenzer, in Milwaukee on Oct. 31, 1970. They raised their family in Milwaukee before realizing their dream of living on the lake in Hustisford. Richard worked as a machinist at Scot Industries for 35 years until his retirement in 2004. You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy. As a lifelong John Deere enthusiast, he landed his dream job at John Deere in Horicon and worked there for over 15 years in his “retirement.” He loved his job and the friends he made there. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and lived for the hunt. He also loved fishing, tending to his flowers and garden, and cutting his grass with his beloved John Deere. Richard was a staunch supporter of the 2nd amendment and a member of the NRA.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; children, Jenny (Tim) O’Connell, Kaukauna; Brittany, Watertown; Laurie (Rich) LaRue, Clarion, Iowa; and Keith (Cindy) Burch, Windsor; grandchildren, Olivia and Quinn O’Connell, Levi, Seth and Cole LaRue, and Julia, Kaleb, Joel, Pierce, and Paisley Burch; daughters-in-law, Stephanie Burch and Rita Buttner; sisters, Patsy (LaRamie) Dank and Judy (Bruce) Stedman; and brother, Bruce (Janet) Burch. He is further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was welcomed home by his son, Nathan, who took a piece of Dad with him when he died.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the IAM UNION HALL (258 Barstow St. Horicon, Wis. 53032) from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 5:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Committal Sunnyside Cemetery, Lannon, Wis. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
O’CONNELL FUNERAL HOME
1776 E. Main Street
Little Chute 920-788-6237
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)