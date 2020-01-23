Richard W. Burch, Hustisford, age 75, of Hustisford

Richard W. Burch, Hustisford, age 75, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, Wis., on Aug. 5, 1944, to the late Walter and Cleota (Winchell) Burch. Richard married his best friend, Mary Muenzer, in Milwaukee on Oct. 31, 1970. They raised their family in Milwaukee before realizing their dream of living on the lake in Hustisford. Richard worked as a machinist at Scot Industries for 35 years until his retirement in 2004. You can take the boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy. As a lifelong John Deere enthusiast, he landed his dream job at John Deere in Horicon and worked there for over 15 years in his “retirement.” He loved his job and the friends he made there. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and lived for the hunt. He also loved fishing, tending to his flowers and garden, and cutting his grass with his beloved John Deere. Richard was a staunch supporter of the 2nd amendment and a member of the NRA.