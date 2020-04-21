Richard W. Kucharski, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wis.,
OBITUARIES

Richard W. Kucharski, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wis.,

Richard W. Kucharski, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Richard was born on Feb. 9, 1958, to Eugene and Beverly (Gillen) Kucharski. Richard loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. He would give anyone the shirt off of his back and was a great brother. He was an avid eagle collector and truly was one of a kind. Richard was preceded by his grandparents, Edith and Sam Gillen; father, Eugene Kucharski; stepfather, Floyd Krueger; and nephews, Dustin and Travis Krueger. Survivors include his mother, Beverly Krueger; brother, James (Linda) Kucharski; sister, Jeanetta Stolte; brothers, Victor Kucharski, Samuel (Tory) Kucharski, Joseph (Kari) Krueger, Jonathon Krueger; good friend, Shaune; and numerous nieces and nephews.

