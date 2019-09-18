NEW LISBON - Richard W. “Rich” Eaton, 56 of New Lisbon passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home with his family at his side.
Rich worked in the dairy industry for over 30 years.
Rich is survived by his wife, Laura; his daughters, Amanda (Tommy) Stevens, Megan (Lance) Eaton; grandchildren, Logan, Rosie, Mady and Landen; his mother, Barbara Eaton; and a brother, Don (DeeDee) Eaton and uncle, Ronny (Debby) Eaton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
