PARDEEVILLE - Richard Wilbur Osborn, 87, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family.
He was born June 14, 1932, in Waterman, Ill., the son Joseph Soloman and Emily Lucille (Linden) Osborn. He enlisted in the U.S. Airforce, and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict era. He met the love of his life, Patrica Cecilia Shoddy while in the service, dated for a few years, and were married June 23, 1956. Richard was active in the National Guard after the service. He worked at the Logansport Municipal Power Plant in Indiana, transferred to the Alliant Energy Power Plant and moved his family to Portage in 1980. He worked there until his retirement. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and tinkering. He especially enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Tomahawk with his family.
Survivors include wife, Patrica of 63 years; two daughters, Barbara (Jerome) Davis and Caroline (Shawn) Lasecki; two sons, David (Shelley) Osborn and Daniel (Marianne) Osborn; eight grandchildren, Nick Davis (Michelle Miller), Nate (Jessica) Davis, Krystle (Travis) Frey, Ashley Calhoun, Liz Osborn (Justin Frank), Cathy (Nick) Kowalke, Trace Osborn (Ashley Green), and Sydney Osborn; ten great-grandchildren, one on the way; brother, James Osborn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Covey and Phyllis Williams; brothers, Paul (Harriet) Osborn and Chuck (Shirley) Osborn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Pacific Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
