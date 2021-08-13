Richardson, Alice Marie

Alice was born on July 25, 1926, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of Roscoe and Lydia (Kuhn) Richardson. Upon graduating from Benton High School in 1943, Alice enrolled in UW-Platteville’s 11-week emergency teacher summer session. There was a great need for teachers since all able men were in the service during World War II. Alice was granted a one-year teaching license and spent summers thereafter taking classes until she completed the coursework for full certification.

She married James G. Richardson on June 1, 1948, at Cuba City Methodist Church. Alice and Jim spent their early years in Richland Center, Ithaca, and West Lima, Wis. Eventually, they moved to Portage in 1962. Alice was hired as a fifth-grade teacher in the Portage Community School District where she taught until she retired in 1988. She loved working with the students and staff and took post-graduate courses in order to offer the best education to her students. Alice and Jim loved wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., with close friends. Alice passed her love of learning, reading, and shopping to her family. She enjoyed Sunday brunches with her friends and rooting for the UW-Madison football and basketball teams. Most of all, she loved family visits complete with margarita and cheese platter happy hours. Alice was a member of Portage United Methodist Church.