Richardson, Alice Marie

PORTAGE – Alice Marie Richardson, age 95, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
Alice was born on July 25, 1926, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of Roscoe and Lydia (Kuhn) Richardson. Upon graduating from Benton High School in 1943, Alice enrolled in UW-Platteville’s 11-week emergency teacher summer session. There was a great need for teachers since all able men were in the service during World War II. Alice was granted a one-year teaching license and spent summers thereafter taking classes until she completed the coursework for full certification.
She married James G. Richardson on June 1, 1948, at Cuba City Methodist Church. Alice and Jim spent their early years in Richland Center, Ithaca, and West Lima, Wis. Eventually, they moved to Portage in 1962. Alice was hired as a fifth-grade teacher in the Portage Community School District where she taught until she retired in 1988. She loved working with the students and staff and took post-graduate courses in order to offer the best education to her students. Alice and Jim loved wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., with close friends. Alice passed her love of learning, reading, and shopping to her family. She enjoyed Sunday brunches with her friends and rooting for the UW-Madison football and basketball teams. Most of all, she loved family visits complete with margarita and cheese platter happy hours. Alice was a member of Portage United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Cedric (Susan) Richardson, Rochester Hills, Mich.; her daughter, Debra (Marc) Harding, Baileys Harbor, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Stacy (Brian) Mulloy, Detroit, Mich., Carinna (Matthew Marek) Harding, Green Bay, Wis., Sarah (Todd) Kay, Addison Township, Mich., Katy (Paul) Patra, West Bloomfield Township, Mich., and Brett (Theresa) Richardson, Rochester, Mich. Alice is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Paul, Noah, Edward and Cullen Marek; Will, Penelope and Piper Kay; Bennett and Liliana Patra; and Ava, Ethan and Olivia Richardson; as well as nieces and nephews and other dear relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim, on Nov. 20, 2005; sisters, Eleanor Schardt and Ilene Holt; brother, Paul Richardson; as well as many extended family members.
Family graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Aug. 28, at 4 p.m., with the Rev. KwangYu Lee officiating.
The Richardson family thanks the Portage medical personnel, caregivers and staff at Heritage House and Aspirus Divine Savior for their outstanding care of Alice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice’s memory to Portage United Methodist Church or the Portage Public Library.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)