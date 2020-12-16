Richardson, Mary

She is survived by her children, Dennis Mead of Spofford, N.H., Darleen (Neil) Ulrich of New Lisbon, Wis., and Debra (Steve) Bailey of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; six grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Ulrich of New Lisbon, Wis., Denise Mead (Mark Kritz) of Aurora, Colo., Nathan Mead of Denver, Colo., Matthew (Kathleen) Mead of Richmond, N.H., Melissa Bailey of Waterford, Wis., and Stephanie Bailey of Neenah, Wis.; eight great-grandchildren, Krista Ulrich of Mauston, Wis., Jacob Ulrich of Mauston, Wis., Xzavier Poznanski of Waterford, Wis., Gabriel Poznanski of Waterford, Wis., Keeley Kritz of New York, N.Y., Jordan Stanchfield of Oshkosh, Wis., Elizabeth Stanchfield of Winona, Minn., and Dalton Stanchfield of New Lisbon, Wis.; and sisters-in-law, Doris Southworth of New Lisbon, Wis., and Jacqueline Mead of Horicon, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Raymond Southworth, Harold Southworth, Loren Southworth and Edward Southworth; sisters-in-law, Ida Southworth and Lauretta Southworth; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Mead; great-granddaughter, Caitlin Rae Ulrich; many nieces, nephews, her church family and so many friends.