Richmond, Lawrence Lloyd James Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. - Lawrence Lloyd James Richmond Jr., 58, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

He joined his parents, Lawrence (Jim) and Margaret; and his first wife, Linda. Somewhere out there, beer is flowing and good music is being enjoyed by them. Larry left his wife, Heather; four children, Brandon, Lawrence, Mallory, and Isabella; many grandchildren; and Heather's parents, Lloyd and Sally Byington, to carry his memory here on Earth.

Larry loved rock music, his time on the Union Center Fire Department, visiting with friends, and spoiling his dogs. He seemed to make friends wherever he went and has friends scattered worldwide. Larry enjoyed helping people, whether it be a friend, neighbor, or someone he stumbled upon in need.

A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2022. The family asks that you take the time to help someone or show someone a kindness in memory of Larry. He would like that.