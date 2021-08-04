Richmond, Mildred

NEW LISBON - Mildred Richmond passed away March 27, 2020, at the Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

The family of Millie would like to invite the Crestview Nursing Home Staff, New Lisbon Clinic staff, and the community to a memorial service that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at the BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH in New Lisbon. After the memorial service, family and friends are invited to join the family in the church fellowship hall, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., for a eulogy and sharing of stories while lunch is being served.

She is survived by sons, David, Leslie, Leonard, Joel and John; and daughter, Jane. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Riley; and oldest daughter, Elaine.

The Richmond family would like to gratefully thank all the staff at Crestview Nursing Home for the personal and professional care afforded "Millie" during her stay. Thank you so very much! And special thanks to our niece, Jackie, who always looked in on Mater!

The family requests the memorials be made to the Bethany Lutheran Church or to the New Lisbon Food Pantry; you may mail the memorials to Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon, WI 53950.