Richter, Lorretta

COLUMBUS - Lorretta A. Richter age 100, died on Sunday, Nov., 1, 2020. She was born on Sep., 5, 1920 to Franklin and Adela (Ufer) Neuman in Beaver Dam. She was married to Kenneth Richter on April 21, 1941 in Beaver Dam and will be remembered most of all as a wonderful wife and caring mother of her three children. She came from a large family and learned to fend for herself as she did for all of her children. We grew up on a farm so she was involved in daily farm activities such as a bountiful vegetable garden and preparing meals for a family of five—hard work was her middle name! As her children grew into adults and begin their own lives, she took up working on ceramic and china painting projects. She was very active in the central Wisconsin community as an instructor as well as creating hundreds of excellent pieces over the years. She taught at the senior center in Beaver Dam as well as holding weekly classes in her home studio. She had a very successful second career and became an accomplished artist. Survivors include two sons, Daniel of Greenville, SC and David (Pat) of Belvidere, IL; one daughter, Sharon (Bill) McCormick of Fall River; nine grandchildren Shari Vick, Lisa Matthews, Suzanne Czosek, Daniel Richter Jr., Jodie Richter, Joshua Richter, Brenda Richter, Kevin Richter and Kristen Tope; eight great-grandchildren Kayla, Brady, Olivia, Zachary, Kaelin, Tanya, Morgan, Kenneth; three great-great grandchildren Broderick, Ellowyn and Lilyiana; three sisters June Miller of Fall River, Elaine (Greg) Becker of Minnesota, Maxine (Richard) Kaiser of Beaver Dam; one brother Ronald Neuman of Madison; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; grandson Daniel; five sisters Leona Staple, Lucille Fullerton, Laverne Vockroth, Betty Giese and Mary Petrie; a brother Francis "Bud" Neuman. A private family inurnment will take place at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Lost Lake.