March 24, 1946—Sept. 18, 2022
Rick Charles Markley, Sr., born March 24, 1946, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Marguerite Markley (Ott); sisters: Nancy, Janice, Naomi; and brothers: Ron and Gary. Survived by his brother, Virgil Markley; his son, Rick Markley; and grandchildren: Julia and Christopher.
He was a loving and caring person, an amazing father, and a friend to so many! He would always have a smile and would have done anything for his son or grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Oct. 15, 2022 at Ochsner’s Park main shelter.
The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)