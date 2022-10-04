March 24, 1946—Sept. 18, 2022

Rick Charles Markley, Sr., born March 24, 1946, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Marguerite Markley (Ott); sisters: Nancy, Janice, Naomi; and brothers: Ron and Gary. Survived by his brother, Virgil Markley; his son, Rick Markley; and grandchildren: Julia and Christopher.

He was a loving and caring person, an amazing father, and a friend to so many! He would always have a smile and would have done anything for his son or grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Oct. 15, 2022 at Ochsner’s Park main shelter.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.