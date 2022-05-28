Rick Schumacher

Feb. 4, 1962—May 13, 2022

MADISON—Rick A. Schumacher, age 60 of Madison, and formerly of Beaver Dam, lost his battle with alcoholism on May 13, 2022.

Rick was born on February 4, 1962, to Ronald and Eva (Klapper) Schumacher. Rick graduated from Waupun High School in 1980, where he excelled at Track & Field, Cross Country, and Wrestling. After graduating, Rick worked at Grande Cheese, Mayville Metal, and Rechek’s Food Pride.

In his free time Rick enjoyed horticulture and taking walks, especially during the summer months. When Rick wasn’t tending to his plants or on walks, he could be found spending time with family and his special friend, Lori.

Rick is survived by daughters: Heidi and Erica; grandchildren: Ariana, Hunter, and Brolly; mother, Eva Zanto; sisters: Gina (Jay) Olson, Liza (Lou) Lindow, and Suzette (Eric) Letcher; step-siblings: Janice Rabbitt, Joseph (Cindy) Munro, Therese (Bruce) Reetz, and Brenda Schumacher; step-mother, Patti Schumacher; step-father, Ronald Zanto; special friend, Lori Butson; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald “Red” Schumacher; grandson, Liam; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Rick with take place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to staff at UnityPoint Health—Meriter Hospital in Madison for their care of Rick.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.