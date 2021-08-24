Rickerman, Clyde Louis

WATERTOWN - Clyde Louis Rickerman, 86, originally from Watertown, Wis., passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, under care of hospice in the home of daughter, Shelly Rickerman-Reynolds and her husband, Brian, of Beaver Dam.

Clyde was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Farmington, Wis., the son of Louis and Leona (Riechert) Rickerman. They later moved to Watertown, where he grew up with his three siblings: two brothers, Gaynor and Jan, and sister, Darcy.

He attended Watertown High School until age 17 when he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. Clyde is a Korean War veteran from 1952-1956. While serving, he was a mechanic working on bombers and helicopters used for pilot training during the war.

After his military service and back home, Clyde met and married Ida Marie Oestriech of Watertown in 1957. They resided in Watertown to raise a family. They had two boys, Keith and Ken; and a girl, Shelly.

Clyde continued to work as a mechanic for the next 45 years. He worked for Chevrolet in Ocochee, Elsie Oil in Ixonia working on cars, and Arctie Cat Snowmobiles, finally retiring from Hustisford Auto in 1999.