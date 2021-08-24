Rickerman, Clyde Louis

WATERTOWN - Clyde Louis Rickerman, 86, originally from Watertown, Wis., passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, under care of hospice in the home of daughter, Shelly Rickerman-Reynolds and her husband, Brian, of Beaver Dam.
Clyde was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Farmington, Wis., the son of Louis and Leona (Riechert) Rickerman. They later moved to Watertown, where he grew up with his three siblings: two brothers, Gaynor and Jan, and sister, Darcy.
He attended Watertown High School until age 17 when he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. Clyde is a Korean War veteran from 1952-1956. While serving, he was a mechanic working on bombers and helicopters used for pilot training during the war.
After his military service and back home, Clyde met and married Ida Marie Oestriech of Watertown in 1957. They resided in Watertown to raise a family. They had two boys, Keith and Ken; and a girl, Shelly.
Clyde continued to work as a mechanic for the next 45 years. He worked for Chevrolet in Ocochee, Elsie Oil in Ixonia working on cars, and Arctie Cat Snowmobiles, finally retiring from Hustisford Auto in 1999.
After retiring, Clyde and wife, Ida, enjoyed vacationing in the Dells, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, woodworking, and playing cards at the Legions Post 189 where he had been a member.
Clyde was a devoted loving husband of 64 years and a caring loving father who will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who knew him.
Clyde was survived by sister, Darcy (James) Moyer of Watertown; wife, Ida Rickerman of Watertown; sons, Keith (Lourie) Rickerman of Watertown and Ken (Becky) Rickerman of Grenada Hills, Calif.; daughter, Shelly (Brian) Rickerman-Reynolds of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Jamie, Jackie, Randy, Clay, and Zack; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at HOFFMEISTER FUNERAL HOME in Watertown. Service is to follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Warrner officiating and full military honors.
Hoffmeister Funeral home is accommodating the needs of the Rickerman family during their time of loss.
Hoffmeister Funeral Home
611 E. Main St.
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
