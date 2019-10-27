WAUPUN - Ricky Georg, 42, of Waupun, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.
Rick was born Nov. 21, 1976, in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of Dennis and Doris Apollo Georg, Sr. Rick attended Randolph schools and graduated from Randolph High School in 1995. On Dec. 12, 2016, he married Michelle Beke in Oshkosh. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Waupun. He was employed at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton for 14 years. He was employed by the United States Post Office in Oshkosh for the past six years. Rick enjoyed anything outdoors including fishing, hunting, kayaking, motorcycling, and even mowing the lawn.
Rick is survived by his wife, Michelle Georg of Waupun; seven sons, Gryphon, Gavyn, and Robert Georg, and Michael, Austin, and Christopher Lynn, and Marky Hanson; three grandchildren; his parents, Dennis (Doris) Georg, Sr. of Waupun; a brother, Dennis Georg, Jr. of Hilbert, Wis.; mother-in-law, Linda Beke of Kenosha; aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a set of twins.
A memorial service for Ricky Georg will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Mark Devo Elizalde officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
