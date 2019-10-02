MARKESAN - Ricky Ray “Rick” Sutton, age 69, of Markesan, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home with family at his side.
Rick was born on June 21, 1950, in Beaver Dam, son of Lloyd and Anita (Gensch) Sutton. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1969. Rick was in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1970 -1977. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Tolsma on Aug. 25, 1990, in Beaver Dam, Wis. Rick was a volunteer firefighter for 10 years with the Beaver Dam Fire Department, and retired from the United States Postal Service in 2015. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends up north at the camper, hunting, fishing, and bird watching. Rick was an avid Packer and Brewer fan.
Rick is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Tracy (Mike) Schmitt, Rick (Renee) Sutton, Benjamin (Samantha) Sutton, Michael (Carrie) Pemberton, Kathy (Steve) Kramar, Tracy (Ed) Lieber and Steve Pemberton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Leo) Landry and Sandy (Larry) Vine; two brothers, Ron (Carol) Sutton and James (Kathy) Sutton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin boys in infancy, Michael and Mark; brother, Lloyd Jr. (Marilyn) Sutton; and niece, Jessica Fischer.
Visitation for Rick will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.
A funeral service for Rick will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Markesan Community Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Markesan Memorial Cemetery, with military honors provided by Abendroth-Connolly American Legion Post 282 of Markesan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 745 South Street, Green Lake, WI 53941 or American Family Children’s Hospital, 1675 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53792.
Markesan Community Funeral Home
