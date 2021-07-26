Riddle, Evalina Josephine

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP—Evalina Josephine Riddle, age 94 of Springvale township, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021.
She was born August 27, 1926 at Hillsboro Hospital, the first of three children to Bohemian parents Edward and Henrietta (Prucha) Langer of Yuba, Wis..
Evalina attended the Pine River Country Grade School and went on to graduate from the West Lima High School. While still in high school, she helped out doing work for her relatives due to death and illness in their families. While working for an attorney and his family in Hillsboro, Evalina was asked to go on a vacation with their family to Poynette. While at a dance, she met the love of her life, Gordon Riddle of Lodi.
On May 24, 1948 they were married at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. They begin farming on a farm that Gordon rented near Lodi. In 1962, they moved to Rio buying the farm which Evalina lived on after Gordon’s death. Being brought up on her parents farm, Evalina enjoyed doing many things, helping Gordon with the farm field work, picking stones and saving the pretty unusual stones and putting them around the many flower beds on their farm which she took care of. She also enjoyed having a nice garden, canning the produce, cooking meals especially baking cakes, and babysitting her grandchildren made her years enjoyable. Gordon and Evalina also did a lot of dancing.
Evalina is a member of Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club of Baraboo and worked with the Ladies Auxiliary booth helping sell baked things. Also when asked to help to work she would help out on election day at the Springvale Town Hall.
She is survived by two sons, William (Shea) Riddle of Poynette and Alonzo (Frances) Riddle of Portage; four grandchildren, Brian and Karla Riddle of Poynette, Alonzo (Gina) Riddle, Jr. of Packwaukee, and Jessica Riddle; great grandchildren, Natasha Barton and Gary Barton Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, parents, grandson Gerald Riddle, brother William and his wife Elizabeth Langer, sister Ernestine and her husband Junior Good.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 AM. at the GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. Interment will follow at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. Visitation will be from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Evalina’s saying: While working in my garden I am closer to God’s Heaven than anywhere else on this earth. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)