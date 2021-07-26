Riddle, Evalina Josephine

Evalina attended the Pine River Country Grade School and went on to graduate from the West Lima High School. While still in high school, she helped out doing work for her relatives due to death and illness in their families. While working for an attorney and his family in Hillsboro, Evalina was asked to go on a vacation with their family to Poynette. While at a dance, she met the love of her life, Gordon Riddle of Lodi.

On May 24, 1948 they were married at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. They begin farming on a farm that Gordon rented near Lodi. In 1962, they moved to Rio buying the farm which Evalina lived on after Gordon’s death. Being brought up on her parents farm, Evalina enjoyed doing many things, helping Gordon with the farm field work, picking stones and saving the pretty unusual stones and putting them around the many flower beds on their farm which she took care of. She also enjoyed having a nice garden, canning the produce, cooking meals especially baking cakes, and babysitting her grandchildren made her years enjoyable. Gordon and Evalina also did a lot of dancing.