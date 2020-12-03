Riedel, LeRoy A. "Roy," Sr.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - LeRoy A. "Roy" Riedel Sr., age 84, of Prairie du Sac (formerly of Montello), went to be with our Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. LeRoy was born at home on Sept. 28, 1936, to Arthur and Lela (Strickert) Riedel. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1954 and married the love of his life, Elda Brandt, on Oct. 8, 1955, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillpoint. Together they were blessed with six children. Elda preceded LeRoy in death on Jan. 4, 2017.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing very much and shared those passions with all of his children and fishing with many of his grandchildren. LeRoy served his Lord as Sunday School Administrator and held various offices on the Church Council. In his younger years he was a member of the Loganville fire department and very much enjoyed the challenge of a friendly water fight with other fire departments. He was a farmer, a feedmill worker, a fertilizer salesman, insurance salesman and spent the greatest part of his working career as a truck driver with a handle of "the preacher."