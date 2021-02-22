Riege, Julianne R.

BEAVER DAM - Julianne R. "Julie" Riege, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She was born May 1, 1957, in Madison to Darwin and June (Grimm) Clark. She graduated from Spooner High School and later earned her LPN degree from Moraine Park Technical College in Beaver Dam. Julie married Michael Riege in Columbus on May 22, 1976. She worked many years at Columbus Community Hospital and as a CNA at Clearview in Juneau. She loved making homemade gifts for her loved ones, including crochet and embroidery. You would never go hungry around Julie; she loved to cook and make food for all. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Julie also enjoyed listening to Collin Raye and the Bucky Band. She always looked forward to trips to the “northwoods,” where she spent much of her childhood. Most of all, She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.