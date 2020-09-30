Riehbrandt, Ethel J.

Ethel was born on Oct. 13, 1932 in Marshall, Wisconsin to Harold and Olive (Allen) Schwartz. She had a wonderful work ethic throughout her life. Ethel provided babysitting in her home and also took in laundry, she worked at the Monarch Range Shell Plant in Beaver Dam, she worked in the office at Weyenberg Shoe Factory, she worked at a Wausau law firm doing filing and other odd jobs, and she was also a caretaker for a client in Wausau where she lived for many years. She truly enjoyed her working years and missed it when she was unable to do so any more. In fact, months before she died, she still wanted to get a job. Even when she wasn't working, Ethel wanted to stay busy and would move from project to project. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and she always looked forward to the grandchildren and great grandchildren's events. Ethel loved nature and enjoyed the outdoors. She could sit and watch the birds and enjoy the beauty of the flowers. She enjoyed golfing. She enjoyed traveling and would go anywhere anytime with her special friend Gordy. Ethel also enjoyed playing cards and was known to be quite competitive.