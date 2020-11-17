Riel, Wilbert John

WAUPUN - Wilbert John Riel, 83, of Waupun, passed away from a long battle of cancer Nov. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Wilbert was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Brandon, the son of John and Winnifred Searvogel Riel. Wilbert graduated from Waupun High School. On June 29, 1957, he married the love of his life, Joyce Yaggie. Wilbert owned and operated Riel's Karpet Korner for 30 years. After retirement he remodeled homes around Waupun. He loved to rebuild old golf carts at home. Wilbert enjoyed woodworking, working in his workshop, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Riel; his three children, Pamela Riel of Waupun, Jeffrey (Lori) Riel of Waupun, and Susan Binnebose (Brian Wilderman) of Waupun; 11 grandchildren, Ben, Aaron, Asia, Sean, Sara, Elizabeth, Victoria, Kaytlynn, Alex, Arianna, and Johnathon; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a sister, Haleta (Cliff) Otte; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his son, Steven in 1987; and eight siblings, Jim, Clarence, Wally, Garrett, Catherine, and Marvin Riel, Janet Nummerdor, and Johanna Ver Stratte.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

