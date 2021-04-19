 Skip to main content
Riel, Wilbert John
Riel, Wilbert John

WAUPUN—Wilbert John Riel, 83, of Waupun, passed away from a long battle of cancer November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

A memorial service for Wilbert Riel will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Mike Giebink officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

