Riesen, Paul E.

Visitation for Paul will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral Service will follow at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Burial will follow at Reeseville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Lowell VFW Post #9392.

Paul Ewald Riesen was born on October 18, 1922 in Token Creek, Wisconsin to the late Karl and Anna Riesen. Paul served in the United States Army during World War II and served in the European Theater of Operations. He was united in marriage with Marjorie Griffith, Audrey Krier, and Evelyn Uebel, each wife proceeding him in death. Paul worked in the tobacco field at the age of 13 and hauled milk cans both before and after his service in the Army. Paul worked at Schulz Motors in Reeseville, then later worked as a millwright at Jakel’s in Reeseville for many years. Paul loved to hunt, fish and bowl and he volunteered at the VA Hospital in Madison for 19 years. Paul was fortunate enough to travel to Washington DC on the Badger Honor Flight with his brothers from WWII. He was a charter member of the Horicon VFW and was currently a member of the VFW Post 9392 in Lowell, the American Legion Post 190 in Reeseville, and the Jefferson Dodge County Cottie. Paul was also a member of the Lowell Trackmaster Snowmobile Club.