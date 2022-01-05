Riggins, Rose

LYNDON STATION - Rose Riggins, age 63, of Lyndon Station, Wis., went on her journey home Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Rose was born Feb. 26, 1958, in Bloomington, Ill. She leaves behind her husband, James Riggins; two daughters, Tonya (Jeremy) Ott and Tressia (Lester) Demaskie; five grandchildren, Jacob (Brittney), Joshua and Jordan Ott, Marek and Keegan Owen; her two sisters, Marie Pfaff and Kathy Hilgendorf; four brothers, Roger (Alma) and Greg (Audrei) Arbuckle, Rick and Tim (Shelia) Hilgendorf; one niece; and four nephews. Rose was predeceased by her father, Roy Roger Arbuckle, and her mother, Mary Frances Brown (McCurdy).
Rose will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
