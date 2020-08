Riley, John S. "Jack"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW LISBON - John S. "Jack" Riley, age 64, of New Lisbon, died at his home on Aug. 14, 2020.

Jack was born on May 31, 1956, the third child of Thomas C. Riley and Margaret J. (Bohen) Riley. He is survived by his partner and long -time caregiver of 25 years Sandy Macrafic. He is further survived by two sisters, Sharon Riley of Waukesha, Wis., and Donna Hoile (William) of Oconomowoc, Wis., and their children Will, Spencer and Sydney.

Other survivors include nephews and nieces, James K. Riley (Gretchen), Kim Riley, Jeffrey Riley (Kate), and Patrick Riley (Jamie). Great nephews and niece include Jameson Cruz, Aaryn Riley and Brayleigh Riley. Jack is also survived by a sister-in-law Kathleen Pokorney (Frank).

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers James T. Riley (Pamela) and Thomas K. Riley and by two nephews Thomas P. Riley and Aaron M. Riley.

Jack loved to farm, hunt, and get together with his friends. He was looking forward to the fall harvest at the Pokorney Farms. There was not a piece of farm machinery that he couldn't operate.

At Jack's request, there will be no formal services. Not long ago, Jack expressed his appreciation for his many friends and neighbors and said he will miss you all. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.