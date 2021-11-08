Ringhand, Glorene

MADISON—Glorene Ringhand, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Glorene was born on May 29, 1939, to Ben and Jessie Westra. She attended Randolph High School. She went on to Madison Area Technical College where she studied business. Glorene met Maurice “Mike” Ringhand in Madison and they were married on Feb. 24, 1962. They had three children, Harley, Jeff and Kathy. Glorene worked in accounting for 32 years, 5 at the State Lab and 27 for the UW Hospital.
Faith was an important part of Glorene’s life. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison. Glorene was a member of the Lydia Circle and Cross Stitch Committee (supported building new churches in Peru). Once her mobility declined, she started a fund that provided rides for those needing transportation to church. Glorene taught and assisted students in the Jesus Cares Ministry. This was a group that focused on reaching out to mentally and physically disabled individuals and sharing God’s Word. Working with the students brought her much joy. Glorene shared her faith with others as well; she witnessed and invited others to experience the strength from God that meant so much in her life.
Before the term “gamer” existed, Glorene was one. She loved to play games, especially cards. It was a way for her to enjoy fellowship with others. She possessed that “poker face” just before playing the card that sunk her opponents hope for a win.
Glorene is survived by her children, Harley (Dana) Ringhand, Jeff (Hallie) Ringhand and Kathy (Dale) Simonson; grandchildren, Michaela (Jonathan) Gonzalez, Landon Ringhand, Keaton Ringhand, Cassie Ringhand, Jacob Ringhand, Samantha (Travis) Ladwig and Meghan Hoel; great-grandchildren, Elise Ladwig, Zander Gonzalez and Ryker Gonzalez; step-grandchildren, Haley (Cale) School, Faith (Jake) Simonson and Dane Simonson; step-great-grandchildren, Elena School and Athena School; and brothers, Berwyn (Barb) Westra and John (Tuula) Westra. She will also be missed by her friend, Melissa Holden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; parents, Ben and Jessie Westra; and sister, Loretta Mae Westra.
A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Glorene’s family would like to thank Oak Park for the wonderful care provided to her over the six years in residence. They offer a special thanks to Kara, Tatum, Jonas, Joe, Susan, and Erica for the special care and attention provided. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
