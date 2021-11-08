Ringhand, Glorene

MADISON—Glorene Ringhand, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Glorene was born on May 29, 1939, to Ben and Jessie Westra. She attended Randolph High School. She went on to Madison Area Technical College where she studied business. Glorene met Maurice “Mike” Ringhand in Madison and they were married on Feb. 24, 1962. They had three children, Harley, Jeff and Kathy. Glorene worked in accounting for 32 years, 5 at the State Lab and 27 for the UW Hospital.

Faith was an important part of Glorene’s life. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison. Glorene was a member of the Lydia Circle and Cross Stitch Committee (supported building new churches in Peru). Once her mobility declined, she started a fund that provided rides for those needing transportation to church. Glorene taught and assisted students in the Jesus Cares Ministry. This was a group that focused on reaching out to mentally and physically disabled individuals and sharing God’s Word. Working with the students brought her much joy. Glorene shared her faith with others as well; she witnessed and invited others to experience the strength from God that meant so much in her life.