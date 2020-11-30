Rink, Waldmar R. "Wally"

Wally was born January 13, 1939, the son of Ewald Rink and Linda (Herms) Rink. He was a graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School, and a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Salemville, WI. Wally, along with his brother Harvey, owned and operated two successful farms where they worked growing crops, milking cows, and raising hogs. His love of tractors lasted past his retirement from farming and he restored and owned several classic tractors. He also enjoyed motorcycles and was a proud member of the Free Wheelers motorcycle group. He was an avid gardener and generously shared the produce he grew with family, friends, and neighbors. In addition to gardening he also enjoyed processing the family’s deer harvest and everyone looked forward to having his home-smoked summer sausage and jerky. Wally’s generosity and servitude were also evident in his commitment to volunteering with Builders for Christ. His work with them gave him the opportunity to fulfill his love of travel, from places like Louisiana to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, all the way to Alaska. In 2012 he received the Ralph Magle Award from Builders for Christ in recognition of his service with the organization.