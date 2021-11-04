Riopelle, Armand Charles

VIERA, Fla. - Armand Charles Riopelle passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the age of 101 years. Armand was one of six children, born at home on April 22, 1920, to the late Wilfred G. Riopelle, MD, and Ann Schroeder Riopelle in Thorp, Wis. He grew up in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1937. He attended Carroll College (now Carroll University) in Waukesha, Wis., majoring in economics and obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in 1941. He joined the U.S. Air Force and spent a long and credited career in the military, attaining the designation of lieutenant colonel. He worked as a civil engineer and was involved in the building of several Air Force bases around the world. He was proud of his time and believed that his contribution was effective and important. After two stints in the Air Force, he worked for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and made an invaluable contribution to the successful development and management of 14,000 rental housing units for low-income and elderly Wisconsin residents. He made sure that "they lived right." He was proud of his contribution there, and his efforts were viewed with distinction. He retired from WHEDA in 1985.