Ristow, Harold Charles

MAUSTON—Harold Charles Ristow, age 91, of rural Mauston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing home in Mauston after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Necedah, Wis., to Carl and Agnes (Nelson) Ristow. His father and sister, Carol, died in a small aircraft accident when Harold and his brothers were very young. Harold was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and served until 1954 during the Korean War. After he returned home, he moved to Milwaukee where he lived and worked in various factories, mostly as a forklift driver.

He met Beverly Kroll, and they married on Feb. 15, 1965. He loved motorcycles and hunting. They took various trips together over the years. After retirement, he and Beverly moved to Escanaba, Mich., where they lived near his brother, Ernie, and enjoyed the water and fishing, living there about 10 years. When Ernie moved back to the Mauston area to help watch over their elderly mother, Harold and Bev followed, settling in rural Mauston. He told his family that he very much enjoyed the country life, where he continued to hunt and fish and cut wood for the wood stove for as long as he was able. Harold and Bev had no children together but were blessed with a large extended family and many friends who became like family over time.