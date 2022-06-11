June 13, 1930—June 6, 2022

SUN CITY WEST, AZ—Rita Ann Lawrence passed away on June 6, 2022 in Sun City West, AZ at the age of 91. She was born on June 13, 1930 to Stephen and Kathryn DeMuth in Highland, WI.

Rita attended Madison Business School after high school and met Blake Lawrence in February 1950. They married on May 1, 1951 in Colorado Springs, CO, while Blake was in the Army and remained married for 65 years until Blake’s passing on July 10, 2016.

Rita was a stay-at-home Mom for many years until gaining employment at Olin-Badger Army Ammunition Plant where she worked for 25-years until retirement in 1992. Following their retirement Blake and Rita enjoyed years of traveling and golfing and settled in Sun City, AZ in 1999.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Blake, her brothers Jim DeMuth and Dan DeMuth and her sister Jane Leonard.

She is survived by her sister Margaret Howie; her four children: Susan Aitken (James Riley), Debbie Douglas (Dean), David Lawrence (Kathy) and Nancy Lawrence; she is also survived by her six grandchildren: Jeremy Lawrence (Claire), Jay Douglas, Erin Lawrence Tohme (Michel), Aundra Graves (Travis), Jenna Teasdale (Anthony) and Kristen Cross (Steven); and her eight great-grandchildren.

Rita’s Catholic faith and her family were a major part of her life and she remained joyful and content right up to the time of her passing. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and caregivers.

There will be a Memorial Service held for Rita on July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo at 10:30 am (visitation begins at 10:00). Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service officiated by Father Paul DeMuth, Rita’s cousin. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.