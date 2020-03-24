Rita Anne Bork, 82, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Rita Anne Bork, age 82, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. A private service will be held and burial will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A memorial service to honor her life will be arranged at a later date.
Rita A. Bashynski was born on Aug. 4, 1937, to Chester and Rose (Drzonek) Bashynski, in Beaver Dam. She grew up on a family farm and attended Randolph and Beaver Dam High Schools. Rita was united in marriage to Alfred (Al) Bork on Dec. 30, 1961, at St. Michael Catholic Church. She worked at Kraft Foods for a few years, and then became a devoted housewife and mother. Rita’s faith was always a priority in her life. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and a past member of Apostles of Suffering. Rita had a way of making others laugh. She loved sending out cards to her family and friends, which always had an extremely thoughtful note included. She also enjoyed tending to flowers and watching birds.
Rita leaves behind her husband, Al of Beaver Dam; children, Jilleine (Timothy) Baker of Columbus, Wis., and Corey (Kira) Bork of Bloomington, Minn.; grandchildren, Bryant (Angie), Jesslynn, Michaela, Connor and Morgan; brother, Arnold Bashynski; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Phil) Disrud and Evelyn Schumacher; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She joins in her eternal life her parents; infant son, Joseph; sister and brother-in-law, Adeline and Willard Yaroch; and sister-in-law, Shirley Bashynski.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sharon Haase for her years of caregiving to Rita, as well as, the entire Marshfield Medical Center for showing so much compassion.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences or for other information, please visit our website at KoepsellFH.com.
