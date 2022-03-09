WAUPUN—Rita (Boebel) Piwoni, of Waupun transitioned into Heaven peacefully after a brief battle with meningitis, surrounded by her children.

Rita was born April 18, 1951, the daughter of Harry and Ramona (Fosdal) Boebel. Rita graduated from Brookfield East High school. Rita was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses and eventually finding her niche in sales and hospitality. In her younger years, she was athletic and loved horseback riding, traveling and photography. In her later years, she loved gardening, attending her grandchildren’s athletic events, birthday parties, graduations and recitals/plays. Her favorite places to visit were Branson, Missouri and Florida.

Rita has nine siblings and considered all of them her closest friends. She looked forward to the annual family reunion in Boscobel, WI every summer and already had her plans set for this July’s reunion.

Although her husband that she loved passed away unexpectedly in September 2021, she lived the past few months of her life enjoying her family, and never stopped laughing and praising the Lord. She had a sweet spirit and a smile that drew people to her. She would often meet strangers and by the end of the conversation, know their entire life story. She had hope and plans for the future, however the Lord had different plans for her and we rest in the fact that she is finally home.

Rita is survived by her three children: Sarah (Larry), Seth (fiancee Jodi), Matthew; 11 grandchildren: Justin, Nathan, Lucas, Samuel, Rachel, Cassandra, Ryan, Chloe, Emma, Alex and Pearce; nine brothers and sisters: Jessica, Jeanne, Paula (Larry), Harry (Cindy), Karen, Mary, Liz, John, Marty; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Ginny; and her husband, Mark.

Funeral services for Rita Piwoni will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Mound Cemetery in the town of Alto. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

