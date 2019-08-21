TAMPA, FLA. - Rita C. Wright, 92, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Memory Lane Cottage, Tampa, Fla. She was born in Cashton, Wis. Rita was the oldest child of George and Luella Schreier. She had three sisters and a brother, Pauline, Mary Lou, Beatrice and Donny. Rita was married to Harry W. Wright for 59 years. She was a stay at home mom who raised their six children. When Rita was not attending to the children, she was working on ceramics, growing roses, reading books, entertaining guests, traveling, exercising and playing bridge. Rita was a meticulous bookkeeper and organizer. She is survived by her sons, Harry G. (Lisa) of Marco Island, Fla., John of Monroe, Mich., and Richard (Lynnette) of Ponce Inlet, Fla.; daughters, Mary Beth of Tampa, Fla., Susan (Jeff) Blankenheim of Chisago City, Minn. and Ann McGonigle of Newberry, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a special sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Bill) Zenk, Lyndon Station, Wis. Rita was thankful for her family and good health. She had no regrets and would not have wanted to change anything about her life. Rita was deeply loved by her family and friends. A Catholic mass will be held in her honor. A family gathering to celebrate her life will take place in Tampa, Fla. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Sat., September 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wis. Luncheon at the family's cabin following the funeral.
