BEAVER DAM—Rita Jane Schram, age 72, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center.

Rita was born on December 12, 1949 the daughter of Orville F. and Helen L. (Kahler) Kratz. She was a 1968 graduate of Waupun High School. Rita took some post high school classes but was most proud of obtaining her pilots license while flying through a squall snow storm and safely landed at the airport in Juneau. On July 21, 1979, Rita was united in marriage to David Schram at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. This marriage brought two children: David Jr. and Heather, into her life and family.

Rita worked several years for the Daily Citizen Newspaper until her employment with Clearview Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Juneau. She worked hard and was full of pride after she passed her nursing boards to become a LPN. She retired from nursing on Dec. 3, 2013. Although she loved retirement, Rita kept busy and gave many hours of her time to volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dodge Co. and at many events in the Beaver Dam area where help was needed. She loved being part of the volunteers for Beaver Dam Police and Fire Dept. Auxiliary, where she met many people, who later became her dear friends. Rita was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

Rita will be sadly missed and mourned by her two brothers: Richard (Joan) Kratz of Stoughton and Robert Kratz Sr. of Fox Lake; her children: David Jr (Kimberly) Schramm of Peyton, CO, and Heather (Larry) Balaban of San Diego, CA: nine grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-niece and nephews, and one great-great-great-niece; several other extended family and many dear friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her father on October 31, 1995, her mother on July 8, 2008; a nephew-in-law, Nicholas McConochie and great niece, Zoey Kratz.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.