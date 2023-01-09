Oct. 22, 1935—Jan. 6, 2023

MADISON – Rita Mae Stafford, age 87, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Rita was born on October 22, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Myrtle (Judge) Burmester. She married Wilcy Stafford in 1957 and they enjoyed raising their children in Portage,WI.

She is survived by her children: Diana (Al Willett) Stafford, Cheryl (John) Hallock, Julie Krauth, Margaret Stafford, Theresa (Gerry Brosch) Stafford, Brian (Jeanette Hernandez) Stafford and Scott (Courtney) Stafford; her fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Wilcy; their sons Paul and Scott; her parents; her siblings; and her sons-in-law Dave Krauth and Steve Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, and on Saturday at the church from 12:00 noon until 12:45 p.m. The eulogy will be read just prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness are requested or memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.