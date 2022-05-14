Aug. 26, 1952—May 11, 2022

Rita Mae (Teske) Zimmerman was embraced by her heavenly Father for eternity on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a two-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Portage, WI to Everett Teske and Janiece (Shew) Teske, on August 26, 1952. Rita graduated from Baraboo Senior High in 1971. Rita was united in marriage to James Zimmerman on September 24, 1977, and would have celebrated 45-years together in September.

After high school, Rita worked for Bell Telephone Company until its relocation to Madison. Rita then worked for 18-years at Flambeau Plastics, Inc. She changed jobs, working for Comdata Trucking Company of Madison. Rita decided to start her own trucking company, BST Lmtd. She continued growing her business until her cancer diagnosis in June of 2020.

Rita loved attending the New Life Community Advent Christian Church, spending time volunteering in the kitchen with her best friend, Carol Koberstein.

Rita was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; in-laws, Leo and Marge Zimmerman; her father, Everett Teske and stepfather, Harlan Buelow; sister-in-law, Kathy Dietrich.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; mother, Janiece; sister, Patti, brother, Ed; sister, Heidee as well as other relatives.

Rita fought a courageous battle against cancer for two-years, wanting to spend as much time as possible with her immediate family. She never gave up hope.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek, Dr. Huen, the infusion nurses at St. Clare Hospital as well as SSM Home Health Hospice. Special thank you to Rev. Jesse Stevens and Rev. Jed Crouse and the membership of the church, New Life Community Advent Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers or contributions, please donate in Rita’s name to the Sauk County Humane Society.

Per Rita’s wishes, no memorial service is planned. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.