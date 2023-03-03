July 31, 1949—Feb. 28, 2023

LOMIRA—Rita R. Bacher, 73 years old, of Lomira, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Aurora Hospital in Grafton.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon, with Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation for Rita will be held from 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. at church on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Rita was born on July 31, 1949, to Raymond and Arola (Rynard) Dellamater in Lansing, MI. Rita attended Madison Area Technical College in the key punch operator program.

She was united in marriage to Joel Douglas Bacher on September 11, 1971, in Sun Prairie, WI. Rita was a faithful member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. The majority of Rita’s working years were busy with running the Bacher family farm.

Rita is survived by her children: Jason Andrew (Amanda) Bacher of Hartford, Erick Christopher (Tracy) Bacher of Deer Park, IL, and Debra Lynn (Douglas) Gorman of Weatherford, TX; her sisters: Dianne (Dick) Smith of Poynette, WI and Janet (Bill) Ellis of Brownsville, WI; her grandchildren: Joseph, Jacob, Ewan, Lyla, Reed, Oliver, and Riata; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rita is preceded in death by her husband, Joel, her parents, her grandson, Nolan EK, and her nephew, Philip Schroeder.

Koepsell Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.