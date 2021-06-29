Ritter, Darrell Dean

Darrell was born in Patch Grove, Wis., on April 2, 1943, to Leroy Ritter and Mable (Van Gasback) Ritter Bennett. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country aboard the USS Hornet. After his service to our country, he was united in marriage to Laura (Wasson Denman) Ritter on June 4, 1965, in Madison, Wis., a marriage that lasted 54 years. His career at Oscar Mayer lasted 37 years, where he made lifelong friends. His quick wit and humor made him loved and respected by all. In his retirement he worked for the Village of Reeseville and also served with their volunteer fire department and served as their treasurer.