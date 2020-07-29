Rivas, Karen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Karen Rivas, age 60 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bible Baptist Church, 809 Explorers Trail, Reedsburg, Wis. with Pastor Fred Weiss officiating. Visitation will be held at Bible Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Karen was born Sept. 3, 1959 in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Marvin and Marie (Byers) Ellis. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and doing artwork such as painting and crocheting.

Karen is survived by her sons, Greg (Maliesha) Ellis, Joey (Alicia) Rivas and Keith Rivas; grandchildren, Gregory II, Rebecca, Tyson, Carter and Jackson; brothers, Larry Ellis and Doug Wampler; and a sister, Carolyn Zamora. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dennis.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884