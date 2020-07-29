Rivas, Karen

BARABOO - Karen Rivas, age 60 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bible Baptist Church, 809 Explorers Trail, Reedsburg, Wis. with Pastor Fred Weiss officiating. Visitation will be held at Bible Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Karen was born Sept. 3, 1959 in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Marvin and Marie (Byers) Ellis. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and doing artwork such as painting and crocheting.
Karen is survived by her sons, Greg (Maliesha) Ellis, Joey (Alicia) Rivas and Keith Rivas; grandchildren, Gregory II, Rebecca, Tyson, Carter and Jackson; brothers, Larry Ellis and Doug Wampler; and a sister, Carolyn Zamora. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dennis.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)