Roach, Eugene Fredrick

KENOSHA - Eugene Fredrick Roach, 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Baraboo, on Feb. 28, 1931, he was the son of the late John and Marie (Cole) Roach. He moved to Kenosha in 1946.

From 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1953, Eugene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In October of 2017, he was blessed to be taken on the Honor Flight in Washington, D.C., for three days with his daughter, Barbara.

On Dec. 17, 1955, he married Julaine Weiss at Bethany Lutheran Church. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

He worked in construction, then began working at OMC Johnson Outboard Marine in Waukegan, Ill., for 33 years and worked part-time for Drs Park in Kenosha for 25 years until his retirement in 1988. After retirement, Eugene and Julaine moved to Mauston, Wis. He worked part-time at Walmart in Lake Delton for 13 years.