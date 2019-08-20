Robbie Crafton, 77, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg.
Robbie was a 1960 graduate of Tulia High School in Tulia, Texas. On Dec. 30, 1961 she married Charles “Chuck” Crafton in Tulia, Texas. Robbie was a homemaker most of her life and moved to Baraboo several years earlier to be close to family. She had accepted Jesus as her savior.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles; two children, Catherine (Gregory) Harding and Timothy (Regina) Crafton; four grandchildren, Garrett, Alicia, Ariana and Alexander; brother, William Gardner. In addition to her parents, Robbie was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn.
In keeping with Robbie’s wishes, no formal services will be held. BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES is assisting the family.
