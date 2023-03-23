NEW LISBON—Robert A. “Bob” Gurrath, age 70, of New Lisbon, died at 12:31 p.m. on March 17, 2023, at his son’s home with Robert, Sadie and his very special buddy that he loved more than anything else, Eleanor, by his side.

Bob was the son of Robert and Gerladine (Reynolds) Gurrath and was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and after high school worked at Singer in Milwaukee for a year before joining the Service. Bob joined the United States Air Force and served for four years.

After the service he returned to Singer, had a daughter Jamie, and continued working for 20 years until the company sold. He then moved to New Lisbon awaiting the birth of his son and took a position at Brunner Manufacturing until his retirement.

Bob enjoyed riding his Harley, he liked to fish and more than anything enjoyed being around and helping his family, especially his buddy, Eleanor.

He fought a hard, two year battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer, but kept his spirits up the entire time making sure those around him felt more comfortable than himself.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Sadie) Gurrath of Necedah, WI; and daughter, Jamie (Bill) Gurrath of Menasha, WI. He is further survived by his brother, Ronald Gurrath; three special cousins: Cheryl, Patsy and Sandy; his beloved granddaughter, Eleanor “buddy”; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St. in New Lisbon. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the New Lisbon City Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.