Robert A. Niemuth

Jan. 15, 1960—Jan. 4, 2023

CLYMAN—Robert “Bob” A. Niemuth, 62, of Clyman, passed away at his home surrounded by family after a hard faught battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell (105 Juneau St. Lowell, WI 53557) with Rev. David Brandt officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.HafemeisterFH.com.

Robert Allen Niemuth was born in Watertown, WI on January 15, 1960 to Roger and Betty (Baum) Niemuth. He attended St. Mark’s Lutheran grade school and later graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School. He was an over the road truck driver his whole life and was also known as “Big City Bob” by fellow truckers. He worked for Provimi Veal, Allied Automotive Group (car hauling) in Janesville, and lastly Martin Milk Service in Wilton.

Bob was a hard worker and often would miss important events in his children’s lives. He made this sacrifice as many do in his profession to take care of his family. They were his pride and joy. He made up for it with his grandchildren and took great pride in them and spent as much time with them as he could while watching them grow. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell and enjoyed riding his Harley. He liked watching the Green Bay Packers, hunting, fishing, and having a cold one. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.

He is survived by his three children: Bobbi (Jared) Kohn of Watertown; Bonnie (Mike Golemgeski) Niemuth of Hustisford; Bill (Jamie) Niemuth of Horicon; grandchildren: Haily Niemuth, Mason Niemuth, Ava Golemgeski; step-grandchildren: Kaleb and Jada Kohn; two brothers: David (Bianca) Niemuth of Holiday, FL, Steve (Tari) Niemuth of Watertown; as well as other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.