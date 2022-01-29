REEDSBURG—Robert A. Schanke Sr., age 74, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Michael Lopp officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
