Robert A. Schanke Sr.

REEDSBURG—Robert A. Schanke Sr., age 74, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Michael Lopp officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.

www.hooffuneralhome.com

