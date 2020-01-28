Robert Adamczyk, 61, La Valle

LA VALLE—Robert W. Adamczyk, age 61, of LaValle, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while traveling in Monroe, La. He was born on May 12, 1958, in Chicago, Ill, the son of Raymond and Irene (Lelko) Adamczyk. On April 29, 1985, he was married to the former Susan D. Kearns. Bob worked as a meat cutter and manager for forty years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was a lover of antiques.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; his daughter, Michelle Adamczyk, of Reedsburg; his son, James (Lauren), of St. Cloud, Minn.; two brothers, George and Kenneth, of the Chicago area; a sister-in-law: Mary Adamczyk, of Chicago; two nieces, Christine Adamczyk and Lauren Adamczyk; a nephew, John (Sarah) Parisi, and their three sons, Cooper, Dexter, and Campbell; a niece, Anna (Patrick) Shannon, and their children, Van and Harmony; a brother-in-law, Fred Smith, of Tinley Park, Ill.; other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Adamczyk; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Smith; and a brother-in-law, John Parisi.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Interment will be in the Big Creek Cemetery, rural LaValle. There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home, in Reedsburg, and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Make-A-Wish Foundation would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
