Robert Adamczyk, 61, La Valle

LA VALLE - Robert W. Adamczyk, age 61, of LaValle, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while traveling in Monroe, La. He was born on May 12, 1958, in Chicago, Ill, the son of Raymond and Irene (Lelko) Adamczyk. On April 29, 1985, he was married to the former Susan D. Kearns. Bob worked as a meat cutter and manager for forty years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was a lover of antiques.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; his daughter, Michelle Adamczyk, of Reedsburg; his son, James (Lauren), of St. Cloud, Minn.; two brothers, George and Kenneth, of the Chicago area; a sister-in-law: Mary Adamczyk, of Chicago; two nieces, Christine Adamczyk and Lauren Adamczyk; a nephew, John (Sarah) Parisi, and their three sons, Cooper, Dexter, and Campbell; a niece, Anna (Patrick) Shannon, and their children, Van and Harmony; a brother-in-law, Fred Smith, of Tinley Park, Ill.; other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Adamczyk; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Smith; and a brother-in-law, John Parisi.