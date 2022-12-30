Nov. 4, 1933—Dec. 23, 2022

Robert Allen Dehne, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Robert was born in Burnett, WI on November 4, 1933, the son of Hasbrook Gilbert and Laverne Mathilda (Hanson) Dehne.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy 1954-1958. After the Navy, Robert graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

On October 15, 1960, he was united in marriage to his wife, Joanne A. Kellom in Beaver Dam. Having met on a blind date at the Dehne cottage on July 4, 1958, he and Joanne decided to purchase the cottage and have celebrated every 4th of July from that year forward as their “other” anniversary and it has become a family tradition. Robert and Joanne moved to Menomonee Falls where they lived and raised their family during his 30-year engineering career at Briggs and Stratton. After retirement, he worked with WisCraft, helping to provide jobs and services for the blind.

In addition to his strong dedication and devotion to his family and church community, Bob spent much of his time being the ultimate handyman. He was known for creating and implementing unique projects – anything from room additions and bathroom remodels to porches surrounding camper bedrooms to swimming pools and sheds. Anyone who knew him learned quickly that he was the one to call for help with a building project or fixing anything including electrical wiring, plumbing, small engines, cars, and appliances. He was a thinker who could plan the project and then usually find the needed parts in his stash or purchase some minor components to make it happen.

When he was taking a break from his service to others, he found time to enjoy many waterfowl and deer hunting seasons with his son and extended family. Bob was always a patient man, as we witnessed during family travel and spring break vacations every year. His patience was also evident in mundane tasks such as cleaning countless bullheads with all of us fishing at the cottage over the years. Above all, he was a kind, gentle, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend with a strong faith who will be greatly missed.

Robert is survived by his wife, Joanne A. Dehne; children: Wendy (James) Schober-Ditmore of Houston, Shely (Steve) Hoffman of Green Bay, Tarey (Bonnie) Dehne of Mayville, and Stacy (Phil Richard) Dehne of Park Falls; grandchildren: Allen, Rachel, Ethan, Rebecca, Tess, and Blake; great-grandchildren: Lucy Mae, Evelina, Peter, and Lincoln; brother, Marvin (Sandy) Dehne; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hasbrook and Laverne Dehne; brother, Dennis Dehne; and other relatives.

Visitation for Robert will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

If desired, memorials in Robert’s name may be directed to Falls Bible Church or Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

