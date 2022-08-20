July 7, 1935—Aug. 17, 2022

Robert Allen Kaschel passed away after a short illness on August 17, 2022. Born in Milwaukee, WI on July 7, 1935 to Carl Gustav Kaschel, Jr. and Amanda (nee Norman) Kaschel, Bob attended Washington High School and attended UW Milwaukee, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1958.

Bob married the love of his life, Alice (Finley) Kaschel a week before graduating college on June 7, 1958, so that they could receive their diplomas with the same last name. Bob continued his education, receiving his Master’s degree in Education Administration from UW Madison in 1970. Bob was the first member of his family to attend university.

A long-time educator in the Baraboo School District, Bob taught and was an Administrator at West Elementary, Lyons School, Gordon L. Wilson, and finished his teaching career at East Elementary where he taught 6th grade, retiring in 1985.

Bob was a perpetual member of the Baraboo Masonic Lodge 34 F & AM, serving in various roles. In 2002, Bob assumed the role of Potentate for the Zor Shrine. He enjoyed driving the Zor Midget cars in many parades and traveling the country representing Zor Shrine. Upon the end of his year as Potentate, Bob served on the Board of Directors for the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

In the late 1970’s Bob co-founded the Baraboo Hockey Club in an effort to find an outlet for his son, David’s, wintertime energy. Many an hour was spent on the ice or traveling to hockey events.

In 1984/85 Bob designed and built the house of his dreams, on the outskirts of North Freedom, designing the home after the architectural style of Frank Lloyd Wright. Bob had a passion for architecture, antique cars and airplanes.

In retirement Bob and Alice traveled the world, visiting numerous racetracks, car shows and car museums wherever they traveled.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Alice (Finley) Kaschel; daughter, Susan Henkel (Steven) of West Bend; son, David of North Freedom; grandchildren: Amber, Spencer, Saige and Sydney; and six great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; Carl Gustav and Amanda Kaschel, brother Karl Kaschel, and grandson Zachary Henkel.

Visitation for Bob will be held at the Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Masonic Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Internment and committal service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery of North Freedom on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and their staff of the ICU and 2nd floor West for their kindness and care of Bob and the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 or to the family.