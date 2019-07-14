Robert "Bob" W. Becker, 73, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019, in the Columbia Healthcare Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born September 6, 1945, in Portage, the son of Royce and Hazel Jean (Price) Becker. Bob worked at National Exchange Bank for 39 years, serving as Bank Manager-Vice President. He was an active member of the Pardeeville community, serving on the village board for 20 years, fire department for 33 years, the last 17 as fire chief. He also served on several boards and committees with in Columbia County. He enjoyed riding his bike, his various motorcycles, and deer hunting. Most dear to him was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his son Troy (Kim) Becker and their children Brock (Maddie) Becker and Amber (Stephan) Hodgson; his daughters Traci (Bill) Bartels and their children Austin Seely (Emily Schmidt) and Avery Bartels, Brooke Harkner and her children Cade and Abbagail; brother Bill (Deb) Becker; sister Jeannie Schultz, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death his parents and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pardeeville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Kerry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)